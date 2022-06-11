State Street Corp Acquires 61,141 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,012,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,141 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.60% of Plexus worth $97,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Plexus by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Plexus during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Plexus during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Plexus during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in Plexus during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLXS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Plexus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised Plexus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plexus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $83.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.10. Plexus Corp. has a 12 month low of $72.88 and a 12 month high of $99.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.48.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Plexus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $888.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $96,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,642,421.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven J. Frisch sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.13, for a total transaction of $287,455.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,653,978.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,293 shares of company stock valued at $2,182,813 in the last ninety days. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

