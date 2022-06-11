State Street Corp Boosts Position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) by 114.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 658,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,590 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.41% of Kornit Digital worth $100,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KRNT. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 24.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,125,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,608,000 after purchasing an additional 415,973 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 1,274.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 275,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,004,000 after purchasing an additional 255,821 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 772,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,599,000 after purchasing an additional 222,144 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 338.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,378,000 after buying an additional 220,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 296,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,105,000 after buying an additional 152,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

KRNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Kornit Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Kornit Digital from $202.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kornit Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.80.

NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $38.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 317.44 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.10. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $181.38.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

