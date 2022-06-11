State Street Corp Buys 1,045,693 Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,785,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,045,693 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 5.05% of IVERIC bio worth $96,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 275,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after buying an additional 59,625 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 413,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after buying an additional 229,057 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,880,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 236.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 144,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 101,622 shares during the period. Finally, Ally Bridge Group NY LLC boosted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,196,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $9.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.40 and a 200-day moving average of $14.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.55. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $19.34.

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on IVERIC bio from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America began coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. B. Riley began coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.11.

In related news, COO Keith Westby sold 9,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $176,847.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,128 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,614.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $938,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,308,965.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,682 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,931 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

