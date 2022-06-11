State Street Corp Buys 10,659 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

State Street Corp increased its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,292,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,659 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.08% of EnerSys worth $102,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,302,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 931,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,642,000 after purchasing an additional 137,930 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 753,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,842 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 615,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,892 shares during the period. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 523,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,961,000 after purchasing an additional 69,860 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENS. StockNews.com lowered shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

EnerSys stock opened at $66.00 on Friday. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $59.92 and a 1-year high of $100.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.53.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $907.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.18 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.90%.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

