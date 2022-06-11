State Street Corp Buys 183,190 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,947,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,190 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.03% of Arcosa worth $102,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Arcosa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Arcosa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Arcosa by 673.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Arcosa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Arcosa news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $554,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,949.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

ACA stock opened at $52.62 on Friday. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.42 and a 1-year high of $61.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

