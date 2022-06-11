State Street Corp Buys 42,396 Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

State Street Corp grew its stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 785,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,396 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.98% of Oasis Petroleum worth $99,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

NASDAQ:OAS opened at $176.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.37. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.31 and a 52-week high of $181.34.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Oasis Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.64%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OAS. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet raised Oasis Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Oasis Petroleum to $225.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oasis Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.50.

In other news, Director Samantha Holroyd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Profile (Get Rating)

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 492,355 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.