State Street Corp Buys 58,963 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,260,023 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,963 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.82% of Integer worth $107,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITGR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integer during the 4th quarter valued at $34,999,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Integer by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 270,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,134,000 after acquiring an additional 148,159 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Integer during the 4th quarter valued at $9,826,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Integer by 691.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after acquiring an additional 90,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 790,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,637,000 after buying an additional 73,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Integer alerts:

ITGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Integer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Integer from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of ITGR stock opened at $74.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $68.58 and a 12-month high of $101.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.99 and a 200-day moving average of $80.47.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $310.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.57 million. Integer had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 6.98%. Integer’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Integer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.