State Street Corp Buys 83,103 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,838,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,103 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 12.61% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $107,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GWX. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2,259.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 336,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 322,706 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 60.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 404,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,574,000 after purchasing an additional 151,962 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,847,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,848,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,844,000.

GWX stock opened at $31.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.87. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $40.61.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

