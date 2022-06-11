State Street Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,544,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 267,502 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 5.44% of Hope Bancorp worth $96,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Hope Bancorp by 424.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,570,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,777,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745,123 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,216,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,579,000 after buying an additional 47,899 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,548,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,192,000 after buying an additional 16,494 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,539,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,234,000 after buying an additional 364,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 116.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,107,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,291,000 after buying an additional 596,795 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HOPE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

HOPE stock opened at $13.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.77 and a 200 day moving average of $15.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $17.68.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $146.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.13 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 35.68% and a return on equity of 10.68%. Hope Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.94%.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

