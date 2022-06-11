State Street Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,972,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 567,706 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.23% of Prothena worth $97,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTA. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prothena during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,369,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 1,407.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,638,000 after buying an additional 201,056 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,577,000 after buying an additional 138,207 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 401.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,324,000 after buying an additional 134,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prothena during the 4th quarter valued at $4,808,000. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PRTA shares. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Prothena from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Prothena from $87.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.89.

Prothena stock opened at $24.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.25. Prothena Co. plc has a twelve month low of $23.82 and a twelve month high of $79.75. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.37.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.07. Prothena had a net margin of 33.45% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Prothena news, Director Shane Cooke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $175,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 1,062,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.02 per share, with a total value of $30,840,598.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,584,280 shares in the company, valued at $336,175,805.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

