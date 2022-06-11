State Street Corp Grows Stock Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,784,938 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 134,661 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.55% of BOX worth $99,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in BOX by 245.5% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,460,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,192,000 after buying an additional 4,590,582 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BOX by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,020,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,303,000 after buying an additional 434,218 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BOX by 13.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,968,654 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,268,000 after buying an additional 353,402 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in BOX by 464.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,284,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in BOX by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,088,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,686,000 after acquiring an additional 370,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

BOX stock opened at $25.66 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.18 and a 1 year high of $33.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.19 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.08.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $238.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BOX news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $226,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $435,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,462,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,480,250.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,930. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BOX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.56.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

