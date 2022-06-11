State Street Corp Has $100.57 Million Stock Holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,224,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262,182 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.97% of B&G Foods worth $100,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in B&G Foods during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in B&G Foods during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. 64.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BGS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

BGS opened at $22.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.33. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $36.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $532.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.02 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.88%.

B&G Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.