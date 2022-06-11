State Street Corp Has $101.49 Million Stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

State Street Corp grew its position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,116,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,516 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.11% of LiveRamp worth $101,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 36,318 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Collaborative Holdings Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP now owns 329,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,776,000 after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,307,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,661,000 after purchasing an additional 523,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RAMP. BMO Capital Markets upgraded LiveRamp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on LiveRamp from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on LiveRamp from $63.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on LiveRamp from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on LiveRamp from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.44.

In other news, CEO Scott E. Howe sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $1,699,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 720,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,264,747.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RAMP opened at $26.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.85. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -51.47 and a beta of 1.16. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.32 and a twelve month high of $58.74.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. LiveRamp’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

