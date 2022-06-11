State Street Corp Has $102.28 Million Holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 905,090 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 32,243 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.86% of Dorman Products worth $102,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Dorman Products by 161.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,724 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after buying an additional 22,698 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Dorman Products during the 4th quarter worth $640,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Dorman Products by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,538,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its stake in Dorman Products by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 280,712 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,723,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Dorman Products by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on DORM shares. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Dorman Products in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Dorman Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of Dorman Products stock opened at $104.05 on Friday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a one year low of $88.43 and a one year high of $122.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.06 and its 200-day moving average is $100.12.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $401.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Dorman Products’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 10,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.83, for a total transaction of $1,027,559.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,056 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,682.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

