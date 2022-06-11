State Street Corp Has $102.65 Million Position in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

State Street Corp lessened its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,587,058 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 54,427 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.06% of Whiting Petroleum worth $102,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 715,125 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,255,000 after acquiring an additional 127,013 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 111,559 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,216,000 after acquiring an additional 39,849 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $2,060,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 739.1% during the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 48,464 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 42,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WLL shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum to $113.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $108.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $77.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.83.

NYSE WLL opened at $99.25 on Friday. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $38.41 and a 1 year high of $101.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.68.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.04 by ($0.43). Whiting Petroleum had a return on equity of 42.37% and a net margin of 22.33%. The firm had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 25.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Whiting Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 10.18%.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

