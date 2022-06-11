State Street Corp Has $102.78 Million Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,534,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 416,408 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.46% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $102,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PDM. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 13,534.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 305,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after acquiring an additional 303,162 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $4,603,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,895,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,898,000 after acquiring an additional 239,254 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,248,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,319,000 after acquiring an additional 233,671 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,407,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,865,000 after acquiring an additional 205,867 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $80,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,889.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Laura P. Moon sold 7,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $122,718.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,001 shares in the company, valued at $756,246.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $13.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 0.95. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.58 and a 1-year high of $20.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.95.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $136.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.88 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 9.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 210.00%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

