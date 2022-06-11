State Street Corp Has $103.26 Million Holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,490,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,506 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.92% of Sanmina worth $103,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Sanmina by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 280,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,621,000 after acquiring an additional 89,131 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Sanmina by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 91,852 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 42,791 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in Sanmina by 455.2% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 178,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,407,000 after acquiring an additional 146,468 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth about $6,008,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 92.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sanmina alerts:

In other news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 2,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $106,671.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,742 shares in the company, valued at $497,038.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

NASDAQ:SANM opened at $43.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.33 and its 200-day moving average is $40.22. Sanmina Co. has a 1-year low of $35.06 and a 1-year high of $45.67.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. Sanmina had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 4.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

About Sanmina (Get Rating)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.