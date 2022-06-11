State Street Corp Has $104.03 Million Stock Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

State Street Corp boosted its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,623,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,899 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.78% of News worth $104,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of News by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,506,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,312,000 after purchasing an additional 175,493 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of News by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 63,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of News by 183.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 50,599 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of News by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 9,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of News by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,226,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,483,000 after purchasing an additional 169,623 shares in the last quarter. 24.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWS opened at $16.81 on Friday. News Co. has a 1-year low of $16.57 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.39.

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. News had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

