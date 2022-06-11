State Street Corp Has $105.85 Million Holdings in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,528,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,241 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.93% of Vir Biotechnology worth $105,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 186.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Shares of VIR stock opened at $23.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 2.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of -0.58. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $58.00.

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.64. Vir Biotechnology had a net margin of 52.29% and a return on equity of 96.39%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.32) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59900.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, CTO Ann M. Hanly sold 2,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $68,932.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $462,923.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,488,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,464,881.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,685 shares of company stock worth $1,246,299 over the last three months. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VIR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $250.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.