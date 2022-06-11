State Street Corp Has $106.79 Million Stock Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

State Street Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,760,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,878 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.51% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $106,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PBH. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 14.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,202,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $320,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 328,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,679 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $1,649,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $216,000.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $54.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.58. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.40 and a 1-year high of $63.83.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $266.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

