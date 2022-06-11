State Street Corp Has $107.58 Million Stock Holdings in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

State Street Corp trimmed its stake in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,333,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276,088 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.86% of Eastern Bankshares worth $107,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,830,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,092,000 after buying an additional 934,160 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 695,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,309,000 after buying an additional 23,963 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Eastern Bankshares news, Director Luis Borgen sold 46,270 shares of Eastern Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $939,743.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 40,000 shares of Eastern Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $782,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 194,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,808,243.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $18.74 on Friday. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.52.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $174.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

EBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Eastern Bankshares to $23.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

