State Street Corp Has $97.24 Million Holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,093,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 705,576 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.25% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $97,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.8% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 11,489,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $283,337,000 after acquiring an additional 530,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,899,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,462,000 after buying an additional 1,648,287 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,211,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,211,000 after buying an additional 1,213,057 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,017,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,513,000 after buying an additional 337,495 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,847,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,274,000 after buying an additional 61,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IOVA opened at $8.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.58. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.91. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $28.00.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.00 million for the quarter. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $68,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,150 shares in the company, valued at $137,826. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

