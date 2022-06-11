State Street Corp Has $97.71 Million Stock Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

State Street Corp decreased its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 86.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 960,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,230,352 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.14% of NetEase worth $97,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LMR Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 573.6% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 208,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,082,000 after purchasing an additional 177,732 shares during the period. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at $24,427,000. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at $427,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at $970,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

NTES opened at $105.65 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.62 and a fifty-two week high of $118.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.26 and a 200-day moving average of $96.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $69.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.40.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $7.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $6.73. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $23.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.322 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. NetEase’s payout ratio is 32.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NTES shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NetEase in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. HSBC decreased their price objective on NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NetEase from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, 86 Research upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.43.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

