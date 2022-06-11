State Street Corp Has $98.20 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

State Street Corp lowered its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 346,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,062 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.14% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $98,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $372,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,166,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,522,000 after purchasing an additional 210,504 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,604,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,136,000 after purchasing an additional 33,704 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 48,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,848,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $239.33 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $231.95 and a 52 week high of $292.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.44.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

