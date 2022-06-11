State Street Corp Increases Holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,336,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 293,916 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.11% of Uniti Group worth $103,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNIT. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 114,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 47,533 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,521,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $900,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,929,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,236,000 after buying an additional 148,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Uniti Group stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.00. Uniti Group Inc. has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $14.60.

Uniti Group ( NASDAQ:UNIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.94 million. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 16.32%. Uniti Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.19%.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

