State Street Corp Increases Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 929,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,532 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.07% of Atkore worth $103,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATKR. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Atkore in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Atkore in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Atkore by 157.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atkore stock opened at $103.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.30. Atkore Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.80 and a 1-year high of $123.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $982.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.90 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 93.07% and a net margin of 22.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on ATKR. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Atkore from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Atkore from $123.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Atkore from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st.

In other Atkore news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total transaction of $1,132,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,282,433. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $96,025.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,235.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,218 shares of company stock worth $4,670,985. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

