State Street Corp Increases Stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

State Street Corp raised its position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 312,164 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.41% of Cavco Industries worth $99,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVCO. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 241.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after purchasing an additional 33,197 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,152,000 after purchasing an additional 25,990 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 731,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,066,000 after purchasing an additional 19,899 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 769.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,917,000 after purchasing an additional 14,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVCO opened at $205.08 on Friday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.70 and a 52 week high of $327.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.99.

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The construction company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.91 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $505.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.90 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 12.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 18.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CVCO shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Cavco Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Cavco Industries from $340.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

