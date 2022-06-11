State Street Corp Increases Stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

State Street Corp grew its position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,665,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,791 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.62% of Kemper worth $97,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Kemper by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kemper in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Kemper in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Kemper in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Kemper by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on KMPR shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Kemper in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kemper in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

NYSE KMPR opened at $49.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.98. Kemper Co. has a one year low of $45.33 and a one year high of $75.16.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.28). Kemper had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.40%.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

