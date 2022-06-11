State Street Corp Increases Stake in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

State Street Corp grew its stake in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,281,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 8.74% of Tompkins Financial worth $107,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Tompkins Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Tompkins Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Tompkins Financial by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Tompkins Financial by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

TMP opened at $70.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.67. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $86.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Tompkins Financial ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 27.88%. Equities analysts predict that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.75%.

In other Tompkins Financial news, Director Ita M. Rahilly purchased 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.81 per share, for a total transaction of $100,012.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,763 shares in the company, valued at $351,557.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

