State Street Corp Increases Stock Holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

State Street Corp raised its stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,467,540 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.50% of 3D Systems worth $96,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qalhat Capital Ltd purchased a new position in 3D Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,410,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 24,902 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 515,236 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $10,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 161,701 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 32,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 260,156 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jim D. Kever purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.65 per share, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 404,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,309,756.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $94,570.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,838 shares of company stock valued at $174,604. 3.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DDD. StockNews.com lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley decreased their price target on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on 3D Systems from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on 3D Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

3D Systems stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. 3D Systems Co. has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 6.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.46. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.39.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). 3D Systems had a net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. 3D Systems’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

