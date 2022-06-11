State Street Corp Increases Stock Position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,013,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,370 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.80% of EVERTEC worth $100,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Peaks Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,354,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in EVERTEC by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 20,699 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in EVERTEC by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,571,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,479,000 after acquiring an additional 546,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in EVERTEC by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 121,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,081,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 29,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total value of $1,177,725.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,858.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 9,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total value of $347,071.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,641 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,656. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EVTC stock opened at $36.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.42. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.00 and a 12-month high of $51.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.96.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 43.09% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $150.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EVTC. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

