State Street Corp Purchases 19,222 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 19,222 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.44% of Quaker Chemical worth $100,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 5,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research firms have recently commented on KWR. TheStreet lowered shares of Quaker Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.42. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $474.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.97%.
About Quaker Chemical (Get Rating)
Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.
