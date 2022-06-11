State Street Corp Purchases 205,668 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,184,533 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,668 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.47% of Nutanix worth $101,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nutanix by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Nutanix by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutanix alerts:

In related news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,851 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $67,796.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 4,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $108,508.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,652 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,165 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NTNX stock opened at $14.44 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $44.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.52.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $403.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share. Nutanix’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTNX. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Nutanix to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Nutanix from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. William Blair cut shares of Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Nutanix to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

About Nutanix (Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.