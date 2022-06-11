State Street Corp Purchases 213,709 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

State Street Corp lifted its position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,235,768 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 213,709 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.19% of Wipro worth $99,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIT. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Wipro by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,557,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,958,000 after buying an additional 1,237,002 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wipro by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,831,448 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,002,000 after buying an additional 1,068,990 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Wipro by 1,364.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,132,773 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,056,000 after buying an additional 1,055,440 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Wipro by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,617,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,941,000 after buying an additional 620,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 4th quarter valued at $5,630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Wipro alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WIT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Nomura cut Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. CLSA upgraded Wipro from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.70.

Wipro stock opened at $5.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day moving average of $7.61. Wipro Limited has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Wipro had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a $0.059 dividend. This is an increase from Wipro’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. Wipro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.14%.

Wipro Profile (Get Rating)

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.