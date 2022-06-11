State Street Corp Purchases 509,420 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,294,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509,420 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.35% of CareDx worth $104,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,638,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,491,000 after acquiring an additional 228,621 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 1.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,999,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,068,000 after acquiring an additional 39,945 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,501,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,307,000 after acquiring an additional 405,392 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,501,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,625,000 after buying an additional 407,962 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 4,639.5% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,466,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,699,000 after buying an additional 1,435,609 shares during the period.

CDNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on CareDx from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on CareDx from $106.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stephens began coverage on CareDx in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.80.

In related news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total value of $116,761.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Grace Colon sold 5,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $119,168.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,031.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,567 shares of company stock valued at $640,336 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $22.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.19 and a 200-day moving average of $36.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -23.89 and a beta of 0.83. CareDx, Inc has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $96.88.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

