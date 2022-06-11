State Street Corp Purchases 73,522 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

State Street Corp grew its position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,572,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,522 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.63% of Zai Lab worth $98,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,251,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,103 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,138,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,975,000 after purchasing an additional 243,565 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 4.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,605,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,962,000 after purchasing an additional 145,394 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,393,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,550,000 after acquiring an additional 685,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 6.3% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,077,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,584,000 after acquiring an additional 63,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

ZLAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $136.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $198.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

Shares of ZLAB opened at $26.61 on Friday. Zai Lab Limited has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $178.91. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.02.

Zai Lab Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

