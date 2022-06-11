State Street Corp Raises Position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,470,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,025 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.99% of Brink’s worth $96,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Brink’s by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,389,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,237,000 after purchasing an additional 506,734 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Brink’s by 728.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,901,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550,718 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Brink’s by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,423,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,907,000 after acquiring an additional 307,051 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Brink’s by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,051,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,544,000 after acquiring an additional 84,014 shares during the period. Finally, Greencape Capital Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Brink’s by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,429,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,758,000 after acquiring an additional 244,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Brink's alerts:

Shares of NYSE BCO opened at $58.69 on Friday. The Brink’s Company has a 1 year low of $53.72 and a 1 year high of $80.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.84 and its 200 day moving average is $64.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.49.

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. Brink’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 87.05%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Brink’s’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Brink’s’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

About Brink’s (Get Rating)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.