State Street Corp Raises Stock Holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,335,682 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 48,138 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.55% of AAON worth $106,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in AAON by 59.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after buying an additional 30,630 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AAON by 15.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,904 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 40,764 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in AAON by 16.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in AAON by 7.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 5,136 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in AAON by 495.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 23,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

AAON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered AAON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Sidoti raised AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

AAON stock opened at $52.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.54 and its 200-day moving average is $61.63. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.20. AAON, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.50 and a 12 month high of $83.79.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $182.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.47 million. AAON had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.23%.

In related news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 3,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $174,462.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,906.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $215,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,999 shares of company stock worth $968,144. Company insiders own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

