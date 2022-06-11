State Street Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,992,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 599,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 5.51% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $98,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $400,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 13,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period.

AGIO stock opened at $18.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.65. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.52.

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGIO. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.57.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

