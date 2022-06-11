State Street Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,143,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,073 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.24% of Rent-A-Center worth $103,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCII. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 22.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,170,000 after acquiring an additional 79,661 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 324.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 16,512 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 8.3% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 47,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 286.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RCII shares. Raymond James lowered Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Rent-A-Center has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Shares of Rent-A-Center stock opened at $25.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.82 and a 200 day moving average of $34.79. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.70 and a 12 month high of $67.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 106.25%.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

