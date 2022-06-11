State Street Corp Reduces Holdings in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,007,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 168,333 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 6.67% of Century Aluminum worth $99,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,410,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,923,000 after buying an additional 72,071 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 468.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,899,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,359 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,328,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,997,000 after purchasing an additional 743,658 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,130,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,715,000 after purchasing an additional 147,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 950,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,742,000 after purchasing an additional 47,359 shares in the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John Dezee sold 15,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $422,532.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CENX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Century Aluminum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Century Aluminum from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

CENX stock opened at $11.26 on Friday. Century Aluminum has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $30.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -56.30 and a beta of 2.54.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $753.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

