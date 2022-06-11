State Street Corp Reduces Stake in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

State Street Corp trimmed its stake in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,480,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 102,563 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.24% of Xencor worth $99,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Xencor by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,443,000 after acquiring an additional 24,537 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Xencor by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 845,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,912,000 after acquiring an additional 45,409 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Xencor by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 831,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,353,000 after acquiring an additional 193,539 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Xencor by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 579,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Xencor by 7.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 576,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,814,000 after acquiring an additional 40,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Xencor from $66.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Xencor stock opened at $20.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.81. Xencor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.47 and a 1-year high of $43.61.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $1.09. The business had revenue of $85.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.17 million. Xencor had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 15.74%. Xencor’s revenue was up 152.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Xencor, Inc is biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

