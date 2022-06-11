State Street Corp Sells 229,541 Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,625,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 229,541 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.71% of Renasant worth $100,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Renasant by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,572,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,665,000 after purchasing an additional 104,251 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Renasant by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 22,998 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Renasant by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 293,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,133,000 after purchasing an additional 42,069 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Renasant by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 984,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,367,000 after purchasing an additional 58,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at $1,277,000. Institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RNST opened at $29.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.11. Renasant Co. has a 12 month low of $28.64 and a 12 month high of $43.89.

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $137.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.48 million. Renasant had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 7.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Renasant Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Renasant’s payout ratio is presently 32.71%.

RNST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Renasant in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

