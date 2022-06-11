State Street Corp Sells 23,985 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

State Street Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,696,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,985 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.95% of Banner worth $102,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BANR. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Banner by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 613,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,845,000 after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Banner by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,495,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Banner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Banner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Banner by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Banner news, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of Banner stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $178,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roberto R. Herencia purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.73 per share, with a total value of $98,514.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,210.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ BANR opened at $54.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Banner Co. has a twelve month low of $49.10 and a twelve month high of $66.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.32 and its 200 day moving average is $48.53.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.24. Banner had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 32.46%. The company had revenue of $138.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. Banner’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BANR shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Banner from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Banner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Banner from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

