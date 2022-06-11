State Street Corp Sells 30,017 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,933,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,017 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.80% of Tenable worth $106,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TENB. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 1,220.3% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 165.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tenable alerts:

TENB stock opened at $46.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.77 and a 12-month high of $63.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.07.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $159.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.57 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 27.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TENB. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.62.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $67,265.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 43,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $1,386,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,665 shares of company stock worth $14,611,468 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Profile (Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.