State Street Corp Sells 3,093 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

State Street Corp lessened its stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,792,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,093 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.17% of Cabot worth $100,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Cabot by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Cabot by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Cabot by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cabot by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 19,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cabot by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,640 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Cabot news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total value of $357,444.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,535.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 17,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $1,341,917.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,109,840.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,687,999. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cabot stock opened at $72.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cabot Co. has a 12 month low of $47.59 and a 12 month high of $78.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 1.36.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.29. Cabot had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.78%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Cabot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cabot from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.67.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

