State Street Corp Sells 60,614 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

State Street Corp lowered its position in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,883,593 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 60,614 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.40% of R1 RCM worth $98,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RCM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in R1 RCM by 8.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 134,395 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 12,551 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 338,530 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 24,732 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,823,863 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $40,139,000 after purchasing an additional 274,583 shares in the last quarter. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RCM shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of R1 RCM from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

NASDAQ:RCM opened at $20.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.87. R1 RCM Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $27.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.05.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The healthcare provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $385.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.18 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.37) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

R1 RCM Company Profile (Get Rating)

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.