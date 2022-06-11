State Street Corp Trims Stock Holdings in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

State Street Corp trimmed its stake in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,666,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,908,055 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.81% of ChemoCentryx worth $97,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter worth $58,453,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,218,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,355,000 after acquiring an additional 164,864 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 4.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 935,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,995,000 after acquiring an additional 36,681 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter worth $23,746,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 1,389.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 537,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,563,000 after acquiring an additional 578,950 shares in the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCXI opened at $25.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.07. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $42.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.22.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $5.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 514.64% and a negative return on equity of 47.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

