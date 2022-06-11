State Street Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

State Street Corp lowered its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,796,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64,083 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.13% of Mueller Industries worth $106,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $566,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 844,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,139,000 after buying an additional 92,224 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,381,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Mueller Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total transaction of $120,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,492,202.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mueller Industries stock opened at $54.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.10. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $63.07.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 43.71% and a net margin of 14.23%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 10.08%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Mueller Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Mueller Industries Profile (Get Rating)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.