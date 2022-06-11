Susquehanna Initiates Coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH)

Analysts at Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 51.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NCLH. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

NYSE:NCLH opened at $13.16 on Thursday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $32.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.06 and a 200-day moving average of $19.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.47.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($0.29). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 353.02% and a negative return on equity of 116.64%. The firm had revenue of $521.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16735.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Russell W. Galbut purchased 100,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.12 per share, with a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 489,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,407,545.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,160,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549,673 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,085,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,242,000 after acquiring an additional 882,556 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,079 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,336,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,755,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,903,000 after acquiring an additional 145,083 shares in the last quarter. 56.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile (Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.